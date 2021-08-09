65-year-old woman killed in drive-by shooting outside her Canton home, police say

CANTON, Ohio — The Canton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in a homicide investigation of a woman found shot outside her home who later died at the hospital Saturday, according to Canton Police Chief Jack Angelo.

Officers responded Saturday at approximately 8:38 p.m. to the 100 block of Belden Avenue SE. to a report of a shooting.

The 65-year-old woman, later identified as Jenny B. Norris, was found outside her residence with an apparent gunshot wound to her abdomen.

She was transported to Aultman Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Witnesses told police that a black vehicle circled the block before coming back and shooting approximately eight shots before leaving the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Canton Police Detective Bureau at 330-489-3144. Anonymous tips can be sent through TIP 411.

