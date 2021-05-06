7 arrested in connection to death of missing 27-year-old Iron Cannon from Akron

AKRON, Ohio — Arrests have been made in connection to the disappearance and murder of-27-year-old Iron Jailen Cannon who went missing in October of 2020.

The following suspects were indicted on March 4 and arrested on Thursday morning, according to the Wadsworth Police Department.

Justin D. Hornbeck, 28, of Uniontown: Murder with Firearm Specification, Tampering with Evidence, Having Weapons Under Disability, Obstructing Justice, Gross Abuse of a Corpse, Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity

Tyrone L. Render, 27, of Wooster: Tampering with Evidence with Firearm Specification, Obstructing Justice, Having Weapons Under Disability, Gross Abuse of a Corpse, Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity

Autumn M. Knight, 27, of Cuyahoga Falls: Tampering with Evidence, Obstructing Justice, Gross Abuse of a Corpse, Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity

Marcus Y. Clark, 55, of Akron: Tampering with Evidence, Obstructing Justice, Gross Abuse of a Corpse, Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity

Christopher J. Williams, 32, of Akron: Tampering with Evidence, Obstructing Justice, Gross Abuse of a Corpse, Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity

Samantha P. McCune, 27, of Uniontown: Obstructing Justice

Antonio W. Moore, 38, of Akron: Obstructing Justice

All seven suspects were transported to the Medina County Jail where they will be held on bonds ranging from $500,000 to $1 million.

Cannon's family felt some relief when they learned about the charges, but continue to agonize over not knowing where their loved one's body is.

"That's what we want to know. Where is Iron? That's all we've been wanting to know since October 18, 2020. Where is Iron? And we still have no answers," said his sister, Teala Elkins.

"As a father, I don't understand and I would like to know the answer to why someone would do that to my son, our loved one, someone we loved," said his father, Michael Taylor.

What had started out as a missing person case later turned into a recovery case for Cannon’s body. Throughout the investigation, detectives learned there was an intricate cover-up, which consisted of significant efforts to mislead law enforcement, police said in the news release.

Police said those efforts include the destruction of and tampering with evidence, including his remains.

Wadsworth Police Chief Dan Chafin said Cannon was shot and killed at an apartment on the north end of town. He did disclose the exact location of the crime.

"The individuals involved in this case took numerous steps and fairly sophisticated steps to conceal this crime," Chafin said.

Cannon went missing on Oct. 18, 2020. His sister, Teala Elkins, said her brother left their home on Grant Street and went to a club but never came home. He told his nephew that he was on his way home, but never made it.

The Wadsworth Police Department said there is still a $2,500 reward available for information that leads to the location and recovery of Cannon's body. Tips should be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7563.

"The investigation into the death of Iron Cannon is still ongoing, and certain details will not be available to the public at this time," the department said.

