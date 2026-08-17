85-year-old woman dies after crash involving SARTA bus in Canton

Canton Police are investigating a crash involving a SARTA bus that left an 85-year-old woman dead.

Police were called to the area of Cleveland Avenue NW and 35th Street NW after 1 p.m. on August 14.

At the scene, police learned the SARTA bus was heading nourthbound on Cleveland Avenue NW, when 85-year-old Dina Agelopoulos allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into the side of the bus.

She was transported to the hospital, where she later died.

The driver of the bus was not injured.

Several passengers on the bus were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.