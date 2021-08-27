About 500 Afghan refugees, special immigrant visa holders coming to Akron, mayor says

AKRON, Ohio — As thousands of Afghans have fled their country to escape retaliation from the Taliban, some of those fleeing their homes for the unknown will arrive in Akron.

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan said approximately 500 Afghan refugees and holders of special immigrant visas are expected to resettle in the “Rubber Capital of the World.”

"For generations, immigrants and refugees from across the globe have come to Akron in hopes of a better life and a brighter future. Many of us were raised on the stories of the optimism and apprehension our ancestors experienced as they embarked on a new and uncertain future in a foreign land. The life of a New American can be challenging, but America is the land of opportunity and Akron has long been a city of innovation and industry, where creative and hardworking men and women could learn, work, and raise a family," said Horrigan in a statement.

While the city prepares to welcome Afghans, the International Institute of Akron is working with individuals already in the United States who are trying to communicate with friends and family who are still in Afghanistan.

“To all those Afghan refugees who stood with the United States: Akron will welcome you with dignity," Horrigan added.

Individuals who know anyone who needs assistance can call the institute's office at 330-376-5106. Find more info, including ways to donate, here.

