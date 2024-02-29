AG Yost sues Akron auto dealer for failing to provide vehicle titles to dozens of customers

A used car dealership in Akron and its owner are facing a lawsuit filed by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost on behalf of dozens of customers who never received their vehicle titles.

Shane Beers and SJ Motorworks, which Beers operated in Akron from April 2019 to May 2023, were named in the lawsuit, which was driven by 114 complaints to Yost’s office, according to a news release from the attorney general. Ninety of then complaints were about vehicle titles.

Beers is accused of violating Ohio’s Consumer Sales Practices Act and Certificate of Motor Vehicle Title Act, Yost said. So far, his office has reimbursed 26 of the customers with $71,687.58 from the state’s Title Defect Recision Fund, a program that helps used-car buyers resolve title problems.

The lawsuit seeks to recover that fund money and the amount needed to resolve the other customers’ issues, the release states. The suit also seeks a civil penalty to prohibit Beers from maintaining or applying for auto-dealer and auto-sales licenses.

“Before purchasing a car, make sure you’re not driving into a scam zone – research the seller and the process,” Yost said in the release. “Shady dealers think they can outsmart buyers, but they’ll learn the hard truth in court.”