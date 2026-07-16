Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank closely watching FDA guidance amid Cyclospora outbreak

AKRON, Ohio — As health officials continue investigating a growing Cyclospora outbreak, the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank says it's closely following guidance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Ohio Department of Health to help keep contaminated food from reaching the families it serves.

Food safety is a top priority at the food bank, which has two full-time employees dedicated to food safety and handling. Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank President and CEO Dan Flowers says recalls are a routine part of their operation, but those alerts are typically tied to specific products.

This outbreak is different because investigators have not yet identified the exact source of the parasite, though officials have cautioned that Cyclospora is often linked to fresh produce such as leafy greens, herbs and berries.

"There's a real balance between making sure we're not being wasteful but there's also a statement which is probably true in food banking and also at home, when in doubt, throw it out," said Flowers.

Despite the ongoing investigation, the Ohio Department of Health says people should not avoid eating fresh fruits and vegetables.

"The one thing I don't want people to do is not eat their fresh vegetables. We can still enjoy fresh fruits and vegetables, just clean them before you eat them," said Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, director of the Ohio Department of Health.

Health officials recommend:



Washing your hands before and after preparing food.

Rinsing all fruits and vegetables under running water before eating them.

Washing produce even if it's labeled "pre-washed."

The Ohio Department of Health says Cyclospora is a parasite that is often linked to fresh produce imported from tropical or subtropical regions.

The Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank is not removing any specific products from distribution at this time because no single food has been identified as the source of the outbreak. Leaders say they will continue monitoring FDA guidance and will adjust immediately if investigators identify a contaminated product.

"If somebody gave us a new head of lettuce right now, I guess I would just say wash it really good at home, because I don't know for sure that it's lettuce that's bad, so that's the problem at this point," said Flowers.