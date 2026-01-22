Akron explores options to preserve Firestone clock tower amid demolition delays

AKRON, Ohio — The City of Akron is weighing five different preservation options for the historic 1200 Firestone building's clock tower as it works to resolve disputes with state historic preservation officials that have stalled the planned demolition.

The city says it has nearly completed asbestos remediation at the property, but cannot begin demolition until it reaches an agreement with the State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO), which sent a dispute letter in November regarding the current memorandum of understanding.

In a press release, the city detailed the five preservation options under consideration, along with the challenges each could face.



Retention of the "1910" part of the easternmost building, including the clock tower:

This alternative would assess the structural feasibility of retaining the 1910 portion of the easternmost structure, including the clock tower. Cost estimates will include options for roof repair, as well as blocking windows on lower floors to help reduce security and vandalism challenges. Key challenges include cost, structural integrity to mitigate vandalism, ongoing ability to secure the site/structure against vandalism, nuisance behavior, safety/liability, and the ability to redevelop the building structure, given environmental considerations/limitations.

Retention of full easternmost structure and clock tower:

Key challenges include cost, feasibility of regaining the structural integrity of the entire easternmost structure, additional costs to mitigate vandalism, ongoing ability to secure the site/structure from vandalism, nuisance behavior, safety/liability, and ability to redevelop the building structure, given environmental considerations/limitations.

Retention of clock tower only on-site:

Key challenges include cost, the feasibility of restoring the tower's structural integrity as a free-standing structure, and the site's developability.

Preservation of clock tower elements within a new structure built in homage to 1200 Firestone:

This concept could be constructed at a location on site at 1200 Firestone, or at an alternate location of significance, such as Firestone Park or Firestone Stadium (where the Firestone signage is preserved). Key challenges include cost depending on scope, design ambiguity, and time to develop with the community. This strategy offers a second option: incorporating historic elements into a new clock tower, honoring the past alongside a more modern tower.

Preservation of clock elements for inclusion in a new development yet to be determined on-site at 1200 Firestone:

This concept includes preserving elements of the existing structure and incorporating them into future development. Key challenges include an unknown timeline for site redevelopment, unknown cost, and ambiguity with the community.



The city will present these options to the Urban Design and Historic Preservation Committee at a special meeting on Feb. 17. Akron has requested an extension from SHPO to respond to its dispute letter, as the committee cannot consider the proposals until that date.

Until a new agreement is approved or the city aligns with the former memorandum of understanding, Akron is not eligible for reimbursement from Ohio Department of Development funds previously awarded for the demolition.

