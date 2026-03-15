Akron law students help people with criminal records

AKRON — Law students from the University of Akron are helping people get a second chance through their Expungement clinic.

It’s composed of volunteer law students under the supervision of an attorney serving low-income Summit County residents for free.

Joann Sahl is the Clinical Professor of Law Assistant Director; she says this program has been around since 2009.

“If they have a criminal conviction, we help them with court record sealing or court expungement. We also do the certificate of qualification for employment, and they can also come in and get assistance with their driver's license if they need to be restored,” said Sahl.

Sahl said they are giving people a fresh start and the possibility of stable careers by not having to write down on a job application if they have been convicted.

“Many employers will tell you that they'll have someone sitting in front of them who are great candidates, but their criminal conviction is really preventing them from getting hired. But people with 15 or 20 year convictions deserve to have a chance at a good job, to volunteer with their kids at school, to get a professional license because folks need a driver's license to drive to work,” said Sahl.

Over 25 law students were volunteering and getting to help turn someone’s life around. The students served around 110 people on Saturday.

“It's very exciting to talk to them at the table and see their faces when they know they're going to get hope,” said Sahl.

Sahl said laws have changed over the last five years, and if people didn’t qualify for expungement five years ago, there is a chance they might qualify now.

The law school hosts these clinics once a month, and the university will host its next expungement clinic in April.