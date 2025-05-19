Akron middle school evacuated after bomb threat discovered, classrooms vandalized

AKRON, Ohio — An Akron middle school was vandalized over the weekend and evacuated this morning when a bomb threat was discovered.

Akron Public Schools Superintendent Mary Outley confirmed that the school district has declared a calamity day for Innes Community Learning Center, and police are sweeping the school and are investigating.

Parents have been asked to pick up students at the Garfield Community Learning Center.

"Because school buses were already in transit when the threat was discovered, students were redirected to Garfield Community Learning Center. All students were safely transported and are currently being housed in the auditorium at Garfield under staff supervision," the school district said in a statement.

Pat Shipe/Akron Education Association President Vandalism at Innes Community Learning Center

Photos sent to News 5 by Akron Education Association President Pat Shipe show classrooms with chairs and garbage cans overturned, as well as supplies and books on the floor. Shipe says items were ripped off the walls.

Police say the bomb threat was at the school, which the school district says was a note referencing a possible explosive device.