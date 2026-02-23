Akron Police arrest 24-year-old for deadly 2025 bar shooting

Akron Police said a 24-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a man at a bar in 2025.

The shooting happened in the 1300 block of Brittain Road in April 2025.

Aharon Pittman Sr., 35, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Akron Police said there was an altercation at the bar, during which the 24-year-old allegedly fired multiple shots, striking and killing Pittman.

It is not known at this time if Pittman was the intended target.

The 24-year-old was charged with murder, carrying a concealed weapon and weapons under disability.

According to police, he was arrested and charged last week with participating in a criminal gang in connection with the DTW gang.

He is currently being held at the Summit County Jail on a $2 million bond.

“Our detectives are committed to investigating every single homicide in our city. These cases take time and patience, but we will continue to work to pursue justice for victims and their families," said Akron Police Chief Brian Hardin.