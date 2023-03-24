Akron police arrest 3 teenagers in connection with armed carjacking

Two 17-year-olds and a 15-year-old are in police custody after being arrested by Akron Police Friday morning in connection with an armed carjacking that happened Tuesday afternoon.

The trio is facing an obstructing official business charge and various weapon charges. One of the 17-year-olds is also charged with resisting arrest.

Akron Police were on the lookout for a stolen Mercedes Benz ML 350 since three men wearing masks carjacked two people in the parking lot of Lucky Corner at gunpoint Tuesday afternoon.

The SUV was spotted Friday around 12:15 a.m. near Baird Street and Talbot Avenue. The department said officers tried to pull the car over, but it fled the area. They pursued the vehicle a short distance until the SUV struck a parked car in the 2200 block of 7th Street SW.

The SUV's occupants jumped out, and the two 17-year-olds were taken into custody shortly after that, police said. One of those teens "briefly resisted arrest and had to be wrestled to the ground, causing him to drop a handgun he possessed."

Police located the 15-year-old hiding across the street. Officers found a handgun near where he was located. The gun had been reported stolen, police said.

One officer sustained a minor injury during the arrests and was treated at a nearby hospital.

Police said the trio might face additional charges.

