Akron Police investigating 'domestic-related homicide' on Casterton Avenue

The Akron Police Department is investigating the deaths of a husband and wife on Tuesday.

At around 2:26 p.m. on Jan. 6, officers responded to the 200 block of Casterton Avenue to conduct a welfare call, police said. Inside the home, they found a 39-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman who had both been shot.

"Tragically, both individuals were pronounced deceased at the scene," Akron Police said in a news release. "Detectives have determined that the individuals were married, and the incident is being investigated as a domestic-related homicide."

The department asks that anyone who has information about the case to call the detective bureau at 330-375-2490 or CrimeStoppers at 330-434-COPS.