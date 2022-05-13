Akron police investigating homicide of 36-year-old man

AKRON, Ohio — A 36-year-old man was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound in a home in East Akron Thursday morning, according to a news release from the Akron Police Department.

Officers responded to the 800 block of McKinley Avenue just before 10:30 a.m. after a family member of the man alerted police when they found him unresponsive.

Authorities said it appears the man had an apparent gunshot wound to his abdomen. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

This is the 11th homicide in Akron this year.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Akron police detectives at 330-375-2490 or CrimeStoppers at 330-434-COPS.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.