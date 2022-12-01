Akron police investigating homicide of 38-year-old man

AKRON, Ohio — A 38-year-old man was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound inside of a home on Brandon Avenue on Wednesday night, according to a news release from the Akron Police Department.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of Brandon Avenue just shortly after 7 p.m. for a shooting call. The victim was pronounced dead on scene, the release said.

The investigation is ongoing by Akron police.

The investigation is ongoing by Akron police.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. For the Summit County Crimestoppers call 330-434-COPS or text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637. Callers can remain anonymous.

