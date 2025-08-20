Akron Pubic Schools NEEDS teachers. They're hosting a hiring fair before the first day of class.

AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Public School District is working to bridge the staffing gap and address shortages head-on.

The district is hosting a hiring fair Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sylvester Small Administration Building located along North Main Street in Downtown Akron.

The event is being dubbed a "critical opportunity" and a fast track to gain employment as the school year kicks off.

Interested parties can apply and interview on the spot.

It all comes as about 20,000 students in the district head back to the classroom tomorrow.

District leaders confirm there are currently 162 vacancies across 47 schools.

Akron Public Schools is specifically looking to hire 94 teacher positions, 52 paraprofessionals and eight secretaries this school year.

Officials say there is an increased need for special education staff as well.

According to the union president representing teachers, burnout, lifestyle changes, and micromanagement over data are contributing factors as to why so many have left the profession.

The district is considering bringing back retired teachers and utilizing substitute teachers in the interim.

However, they hope today is a step in the right direction for overall employment.

News 5's Bob Jones previously spoke with Akron Superintendent Mary Outley about the ongoing challenges.

New Akron Schools superintendent focused on moving forward, healing after tumultuous time

"It's always a concern not to have a teacher in the classroom. We will have subs in each of the classrooms that does not have a permanent teacher, but we know that the goal is to always have a certified teacher in the classroom. We do make our parents aware by law," Outley said.

News 5 will Follow-Through on the overall turnout and check in with candidates.

Outley says another hiring event is planned for this weekend as well.