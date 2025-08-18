New Akron Schools superintendent focused on moving forward, healing after tumultuous time

AKRON, Ohio — Mary Outley, the new superintendent for the Akron Public Schools District, addressed thousands of employees, along with many students, during the convocation to kick off the new school year.

The event that featured bands, cheerleaders and energetic teachers took place Monday morning at Rhodes Arena on the campus of the University of Akron.

For Outley, the top APS job in her hometown is a dream come true. She graduated from Buchtel High School, got a job as an Akron teacher, became an assistant principal and a principal before landing an executive director of education position with the district.

She told the crowd to expect "dedication, passion and an unwavering commitment to you, our scholars and our families" through her leadership.

However, the position comes with multiple challenges, not the least of which is taking over for Dr. Michael Robinson, who resigned earlier this year after an investigation found he bullied and intimidated employees.

During an exclusive interview with News 5, Outley talked about moving forward, which was also the theme of the convocation.

"It's challenging. One of things that you have to do is regain a trust and a sense of working together," Outley said.

I asked if a lot of healing was needed, she responded, "Absolutely, people experienced different things. I cannot begin to tell you exactly what anyone experienced. I know that there's healing. Anytime you go through an episode of anything, you have to acknowledge the fact that it happened, but then you have to work through a process of healing and moving forward."

George Niinisto, an 8th-grade teacher, agreed that healing is needed.

"The district has been in chaos for now quite a few years, and I'm hoping that the administration is going to start really supporting teachers," Niinisto said.

Cleopatra Clifford, a 2nd-grade teacher, said she was ready to look forward to a new leader.

"Akron Public is one big family. We need to be all together— from administrators to teachers to parents to community members," Clifford said.

Another issue that has been on the front burner in recent weeks is a contract dispute between the school board and the city over school resource officers.

Fourteen officers assigned to Akron high schools and middle schools were not planning to be in schools for the first day of school, Aug. 21.

However, according to Pat Shipe from the Teachers' Union, the school board recently voted to approve a contract for the school resource officers, meaning they will return to the high school and middle school buildings.

"We think it's very important. Our officers, they also help build relationships with our students, so when things are going on, they're an ear. They're a person that the students confide in," Outley said.

Outley is also faced with more than 160 job vacancies, including 94 teaching positions.

A talent fair at APS headquarters is planned for Wednesday. Outley said APS recruitment will also be part of a community block party at The Faith Place on Saturday.

"I would like to engage churches across the city with our recruitment efforts," Outley said.

With so many open teaching positions, Outley said it's possible some students could have substitute teachers for the entire year.

"There is a potential for that to happen. Do we want it to happen? No, so we will make sure that we're at as many college campuses doing recruitment fairs that we can," Outley said.

APS is the second-largest school district in Northeast Ohio. Outley will have to keep tabs on the budget, which is in the hundreds of millions of dollars.

While facing multiple challenges, Outley stressed her main focus is setting up the nearly 20,000 APS students for success.

"To make sure our students are college, career and life ready," she said.