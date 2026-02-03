Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Akron teen robbed at gunpoint during Facebook Marketplace meetup

AKRON, Ohio — A 17-year-old boy trying to sell a hoodie was robbed in Akron after meeting up with prospective buyers through Facebook Marketplace.

According to the Akron Police Department, the incident occurred around 9:38 p.m. in the 300 block of East South Street.

Police said the teen told officers he was sitting in his car when three or four people wearing masks approached him. One of the masked individuals pulled out a gun and demanded his money and phone. Another robber opened the passenger door and took the hoodie the teen brought to sell.

After robbing the teen, the group ran off in an unknown direction, police said. Officers tracked the teen's phone and found it in the 800 block of Beardsley Street.

No arrests have been made at this time, and the robbery remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Akron Police Department’s detective bureau at 330-375-2490 or Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.

