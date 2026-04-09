Akron’s Firestone Plant 1: Clock tower’s upper portion could be saved, advocates want more

AKRON, Ohio — This week, Akron leaders released a proposed plan that could save some parts of the former Firestone Tire and Rubber Company Plant 1.

But not everyone is pleased with what the city has suggested.

“It’s just a big disappointment,” said Progress through Preservation of Greater Akron Advocacy Chair Dana Noel.

For months, News 5 has been telling you about the future of Firestone Plant 1 and whether its front building and historic clock tower would be saved or demolished.

City leaders have more time to figure out future of Akron's historic Firestone Plant 1

RELATED: City leaders have more time to figure out future of Akron's historic Firestone Plant 1

Then, an agreement dispute between Akron leaders and the State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) put the demolition on hold.

That eventually led the city to host multiple meetings to get feedback from people like Noel.

“We’re not saying that it absolutely has to be preserved and re-purposed but at least do something objective with a third party that’s going to give us the facts to be able to make an informed decision,” said Noel.

Based on community input, the city has proposed saving the upper portion of the iconic clock tower, including its clock elements and historic bricks.

The city also hopes to create an historic homage using these elements on the site, and then the rest of the structure would be demolished.

“The homework was never done, and the determination of what would actually be the best use couldn’t be made,” said Noel.

News 5 reached out to the city for an interview and has yet to hear back.

But in a press release, the mayor released a statement that said, “This approach allows us to carry forward the history of this site in a tangible way.”

Noel feels more could have been done. Even Ashley Martinez, who is a preservationist, agrees.

“A $25,000 grant was offered to the city, awarded to Progress through Preservation for such a feasibility study, so money has been offered for the city to do the feasibility study, but they have not looked into it,” said Martinez.

The city plans to present its proposal, or memorandum of understanding, to the State Historic Preservation Office. If approved, the city will receive funding to complete the demolition.

Meantime, Progress through Preservation will host a meeting on April 18 from 1 to 3 p.m. to discuss preservation opportunities. They even have an online petition.

There will also be food and music.

“We’re still going to fight for our clock tower and our history,” said Martinez.

For the details of the event, click here.

“It’s the 11th hour,” said Noel. “Something could still happen.”