City leaders have more time to figure out future of Akron's historic Firestone Plant 1

AKRON, Ohio — The fight continues to save Akron’s historic Firestone Plant 1.

“This has been going on for months, and suddenly here we are again,” said Progress through Preservation of Greater Akron Advocacy Chair Dana Noel.

If you told Noel back in November that we would still be talking about the future of Firestone Plant 1, he probably would not have believed you.

But he said he’s moving forward with optimism after Akron leaders told News 5 the city has more time to figure out how they plan to preserve the history of the building, along with their demolition plans.

“They’ve given Akron an opportunity to renegotiate their memo (memorandum) of understanding (MOU) and I believe the city is willing to entertain any kind of realistic solution,” said Noel.

For months, News 5 has been telling you about the plant’s future and whether its front building and historic clock tower would be saved or demolished.

The city was prepared to tear the former plant down until Akron leaders and the State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) had a dispute over an agreement that put the demolition on hold.

Now, in an email to News 5, Akron Spokesperson Stephanie Marsh said the SHPO asked the city to submit a new agreement based on five preservation options.

Marsh said they hope to connect with the Urban Design and Historic Preservation Committee first, then present their new agreement to SHPO by June 30, which happens to be the current deadline for the use of state demolition funding from the Summit County Land Bank.

However, Marsh said the Ohio Department of Development and the land bank have both expressed their willingness to remain flexible on timing.

“You know you want to be optimistic, but I mean it’s hard. I think the best that I could say is that I would be hopeful that some kind of solution could be found,” said Noel.

News 5 asked Noel if he thought the community conversations helped.

“I think it has helped to some extent,” said Noel. “During this interim period when they’re discussing it, and the city is coming up with a draft memo of understanding, I think it’s a chance to have some more public outreach and get more community input.”