Community's input needed to preserve Firestone Plant 1, historic Akron clock tower

AKRON, Ohio — As Akron leaders look at preservation options for Firestone Plant 1’s front building and its historic clock tower, Progress through Preservation of Greater Akron is making sure the community’s voice is part of the conversation.

At the same time, Akron leaders have been hosting community conversations since Wednesday, allowing people like Caleb Mays to share their ideas about the plant’s future.

“There’s an opportunity to create a huge catalyst for not just the south Akron neighborhood but Akron in general,” said Mays. “I would like for the city to kind of step back give some time to allow people, developers, companies and things like that to be able to really look at this project deeper.”

For months, News 5 has been telling you about the future of Firestone Plant 1, and whether it would be saved or demolished.

The city was prepared to tear the former plant down until we recently told you about an agreement dispute between Akron leaders and the State Historic Preservation Office that put the demolition on hold.

Akron explores options to preserve Firestone clock tower

RELATED: Akron explores options to preserve Firestone clock tower amid demolition delays

Now, the city is looking at five preservation options to present to the Urban Design and Historic Preservation Committee at a special meeting on Feb. 17.

Meantime, Progress through Preservation of Greater Akron Advocacy Chair, Dana Noel, held a town hall discussion Thursday night to share updates about Firestone Plant 1 and to encourage people to complete a survey.

“The city has never had any kind of community outreach, and this has been going on for about two years, and we thought this is definitely a community asset and we wanted people to have a voice,” said Noel.

Suzie Graham Moore, Akron’s director of economic development, and a few county and city leaders attended the discussion to hear the community’s feedback and to call on people to work together.

“I welcome someone who will come in and help move those obstacles as opposed to someone who will point the finger at the city and say that we are not doing enough. It does take a village,” said Moore.

Community conversations will continue at Firestone Park Community Center on Feb. 10 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. and Feb. 12 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.