Akron's new 'Safe Passages' patrol escorts Buchtel CLC students safely to and from school

AKRON, Ohio — Dressed in orange vests, with the words ‘Safe Passages’ written on their backs, Marcel McDaniel said he’s on a mission to keep Buchtel Community Learning Center students safe on their way to and from school until the year ends.

“We never say this before,” said Johnae Reed and Yahvay El-Jones, who are 10th-grade students at Buchtel CLC.

But the girls and Richard Varner said they feel protected.

“It makes me feel safer a lot safer because I know if it was something to go down, I know that they would try to help me or stop it from happening,” said Varner, a 10th-grade student at Buchtel CLC.

On Monday, Marcel McDaniel started a pilot community initiative called Safe Passages.

“I can remember when I was a part of the problem in the community, and I’m just happy to now, that God (is) using me to be a part of the solution,” said McDaniel.

It’s a nationally recognized program that McDaniel brought to Akron through his organization, Nonstop Growth, after receiving mental health training from Minority Behavioral Health Group and funding from the GAR Foundation.

Now, he and Bahote ‘Luch’ Griffin said the goal is to keep Buchtel Community Learning Center students safe on their way to and from school until the end of the year.

They're also focused on empowering the community.

“I’m somebody that believes if you want to stop the violence, you have to go straight to the violence,” said Griffin.

During their patrol on Wednesday, McDaniel said a fight broke out a couple of blocks away from Buchtel CLC, but his crews were in a different location, so they prioritized being next to the Maple Valley Branch Library to make sure things remained safe and peaceful.

“They been giving us feedback, talking to us. They (aren’t) really saying too much but you can tell they’re paying attention,” said Griffin.

While Akron Public Schools doesn’t have a role in the Safe Passages program, Superintendent Mary Outley supports the organization’s efforts and released the following remarks to News 5:

“That is remarkable that volunteers are outside helping to ensure our students get to school safely,” said Outley.

The district said Outley hopes to join the team outside Buchtel CLC during one of her morning visits to district buildings. She also plans to have McDaniel present the Safe Passages program to Buchtel students, so they know that community members are there to help them.

“I would like him to get in front of the kids so they can respect the fact that the community is wrapping their support around them, being another set of eyes for protection,” she said.

Meantime, McDaniel hopes to work with other Akron schools.

But for now, he and his five-person team are targeting the area of Buchtel CLC since McDaniel knows past and current students from his work at the Summit County Juvenile Detention Center and throughout different community programs.

“They really the future, and if they going to school. They still got a shot, and it’s like okay, let me pour into them while they’re still trying to do the right thing,” said McDaniel.

Volunteers are encouraged to come out to Buchtel CLC on weekday mornings and afternoons.

If you would like to join, you are asked to call 330-983-3150.