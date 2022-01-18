Arrest made in Fairlawn's first homicide in 44 years

FAIRLAWN, Ohio — A 20-year-old Akron man has been arrested and charged for the Jan. 9 shooting death of a 25-year-old man in the parking lot of a Fairlawn apartment, the first homicide in the city in 44 years.

Records show the 20-year-old Akron man has been charged with one count of aggravated murder and one count of aggravated robbery, according to News 5 partner the Akron Beacon Journal.

The man turned himself in to the Fairlawn Police Department, along with his attorney, according to a news release from police. The man was processed and booked into Summit County Jail.

"This has been a monumental case for our department and city, and we are grateful for the assistance of our neighboring agencies and the U.S. Marshalls Northern Ohio Violence Fugitive Task Force," Fairlawn Police Chief Terrance Wisener said.

Officers responded on Sunday, Jan. 9 at approximately 1:45 p.m. to a shooting in the 100 block of Buffington Road.

The victim, identified as Tyler Flinn, of Akron, was found in the parking lot of an apartment building with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at 2:03 p.m. The cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head/neck. The manner of death was ruled a homicide by the Summit County Medical Examiner.

Wisener said Flinn got out of a truck in the apartment parking lot and was approached by two men.

"A gun battle ensued and that's where he was shot," Wisener said.

Witnesses reported that two men fled the scene in a white, mid-sized car after the shooting.

"That's a fluid situation. It's still under investigation so we can't release any information on that, but we're following a number of leads," the chief said shortly after the shooting.

While witnesses said they saw two people leaving the scene, at this time, it appears only the 20-year-old Akron man has been arrested and charged in connection with the homicide.

Fairlawn police are asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact detectives at 330-670-4309.

