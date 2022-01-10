25-year-old man shot to death in parking lot of Fairlawn apartment building

FAIRLAWN, Ohio — A 25-year-old man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Fairlawn apartment building Sunday, according to a news release from the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Officers responded Sunday at approximately 1:45 p.m. to a shooting in the 100 block of Buffington Road.

The victim, a 25-year-old man, was found in the parking lot of an apartment building with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at 2:03 p.m. Sunday.

The medical examiner’s office said once positive identification has been made and next-of-kin is notified, an update will be provided.

