As trial begins, lawyers argue over who was ultimately responsible for the death of Ethan Liming

AKRON, Ohio — Was it a case of self-defense or a deadly beating over a toy gun?

Testimony started today in the trial of two men accused of killing 17-year-old Ethan Liming.

Liming died last summer in the parking lot of the I Promise School in Akron.

Two brothers, DeShawn and Tyler Stafford, are the defendants in the case, charged with involuntary manslaughter. They are claiming self-defense under Ohio’s Stand Your Ground law. The prosecution has to prove they weren’t trying to defend themselves.

Assistant Summit County Prosecutor Jennie Shuki said Liming made a dumb teenage decision, and the two defendants could have chosen different actions.

“They made choices to approach Ethan, get in a fight with Ethan and at one point, three-on-one,” Shuki said.

Prosecutors say they are responsible for the outcome of the beating last June that killed Liming.

“At the end of that fight, DeShawn Stafford punches Ethan cold-cocked to the side. Ethan goes down and hits his head on the pavement, and Ethan doesn’t get back up,” Shuki said.

Prosecutors said Ethan drove to the I Promise School with his friend with toy guns to shoot gel pellets at random people.

“They’re shooting into the basketball court. They thought it was funny and thought it was a joke," Shuki said.

One Akron officer testified Liming’s face was pretty beaten.

Another officer recalled seeing what appeared to be a shoe print on Liming’s chest.

Jurors started the day walking the same parking lot at the I Promise School where Liming took his last breath.

“What killed Ethan Liming was an unlucky punch and the cement we all stood on today,” said DeShawn Stafford’s attorney, Jonathan Sinn.

Sinn claims the Stafford brothers acted in self-defense.

“They’re shooting baskets where they’re safe, and Ethan instructs two boys to jump out and shoot, and they do,” Sinn said.

In court, Sinn compared the sound of the toy to that of a machine gun and even asked an Akron officer about it.

“Tough to tell,” Sinn asked.

“No,” testified the officer.

In opening statements, Sinn said at one point, Ethan pulled a toy gun on DeShawn.

“DeShawn and Tyler didn’t go looking for trouble that night. Trouble came for them,” Sinn said.

“Ethan and his friends made a dumb decision, but oh my lord, what an outcome because of a toy gun. Ethan died on that parking lot,” Shuki said.

The trial is in recess until Monday morning.

It’s expected to last through the middle of next week.