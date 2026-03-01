1 injured in shooting involving Akron Police

AKRON, Ohio — The Bureau of Criminal Investigation says the Akron Police Department requested an investigation into an "officer-involved shooting" Saturday evening that left one person injured.

According to the Akron Police Department, officers responded to the 1700 block of East Market Street to assist a neighboring agency after receiving information that a semi-truck had fled from officers in another jurisdiction.

Akron police said officers found the semi-truck in a parking lot on East Market Street, where the driver struck multiple police cruisers before heading westbound on East Market.

The department said that as the semi-truck neared Innovation Way, it hit another cruiser and multiple civilian cars.

Moments later, two Akron Police officers took out their weapons and shot the driver at least once, police said.

The driver was taken to a local hospital with what police believe to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave. Police say one officer has six years of police service, and the other has three years.

After BCI's investigation, the case will be submitted to the Ohio Attorney General's Office for review, then sent to the Summit County Grand Jury for evaluation.

The Office of Professional Standards and Accountability will conduct a separate internal investigation, APD said.

News 5 crews were in downtown Akron, where a large police presence is visible.

According to BCI, force investigation and crime scene units are responding to the area.

Viewers sent in videos of the area where multiple police cruisers, along with an EMS vehicle, could be seen:

Police activity in downtown Akron

Police activity in downtown Akron