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Body of 46-year-old Canton woman found near creek

Canton Police
News 5 Cleveland.
Canton Police
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Canton Police are investigating after a body was found near a creek on Tuesday.

Around 2:45 p.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of 3rd Street SE after receiving calls about what appeared to be a body lying near the water, police said.

Responding officers located the body of a woman, who has been identified as 46-year-old Charise Otis, of Canton, police said.

Otis's remains have been transported to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Canton Police at 330-489-3144.

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