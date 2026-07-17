Boil Advisory issued for west end of Akron after water main break

The City of Akron has issued a Boil Advisory for the west end of town after a water main break early Friday morning.

The water main break happened at 3 p.m. on Superior Avenue at Leonard Street.

According to the city, the break caused the elevated tank on Sherbondy Hill to drop and reduce water pressure.

The advisory has been issued out of an abundance of caution.

The city said the advisory includes all customers in the "West High" Service area, which is 10,000 customers.

All customers are asked to boil their water for a minimum of two minutes.

The city said the advisory will be in effect until further notice, but will be in place for at least the next 18 to 24 hours.