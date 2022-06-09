Breeze Airways adds new nonstop flights from Akron-Canton to Las Vegas

NORTH CANTON, Ohio — Beginning this fall, travelers in Northeast Ohio will have the opportunity to enjoy a nonstop flight from Akron-Canton Airport to Las Vegas.

Akron-Canton made the announcement Friday that beginning Oct. 6, Breeze Airways will have a new nonstop service from Akron-Canton to Las Vegas, with fares from $99 each way on select days with no change or cancellation fees.

“We’re thrilled to add another new destination from Akron-Canton,” said Breeze’s Founder and CEO David Neeleman. “With nonstop service to Las Vegas starting in October, Breeze now serves CAK with low fares to seven destinations.”

Flights will start Oct. 6 and travel is now on sale from just $99 one way, if purchased by June 13, 2022, for travel by Feb. 14, 2023.

And if Las Vegas isn’t your idea of a vacation jackpot, Akron-Canton is offering nonstop flights to seven cities including Hartford, Connecticut, and Nashville, among others.

