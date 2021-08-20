Canton police investigating after man dies from shooting inside home

CANTON, Ohio — The Canton Police Department is investigating after a male was found injured inside his home and later died at the hospital, according to Chief Jack Angelo.

Officers responded at approximately 11:33 p.m. Thursday to the 800 block of Lawrence Road NE for a shooting victim.

Police found a male injured with multiple gunshot wounds inside his home.

The victim was transported to Mercy Hospital in Canton where he later died.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police at 330-489-3144.

