Canton Police searching for second man allegedly involved in fatal shooting of 51-year-old

Canton police are asking for the public's help in locating a 45-year-old man they believe was involved in the fatal shooting of a 51-year-old man over the weekend.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for Larry Grimes.

Grimes was allegedly involved in the fatal shooting of Richard Poole over the weekend.

RELATED: 51-year-old man dies after Canton apartment shooting

Police said they received several calls at 9 p.m. Sunday about a shooting in the 800 block of Alan Page Drive SE.

When they arrived, they found Poole with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital, where he later died.

Police said Grimes is the second suspect involved in the shooting.

On Monday, police arrested 30-year-old DaQuan Bokeem-Jamar Rucker on murder charges.

Anyone with information on Grimes' location is asked to call the police at 330-649-5800.

