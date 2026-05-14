City of Akron releases 2026 road resurfacing list

AKRON, Ohio — The City of Akron has released a list of streets to be resurfaced this year.

The city said it will pave about 50 miles of road with a $6.5 million budget. The money will be divided between the city's 10 wards.

To make the list, the city grades the conditions of each of its streets. Traffic conditions, potholes and 311 calls are all factored into the grade. Then, the streets with the worst grades go to the top of the list.

Funding for street paving comes from a tax increase voters approved in 2017 to support local fire, police, EMS and road services. Akron Mayor Shammas Malik said those tax dollars are making a real difference.

"By the end of this year, we'll have been able to pave about half the streets in the city since 2018," he said. "There's more work to do. We recognize how important this is to make sure folks need to go. This is one of the most basic things a city government does."

The city is also setting aside an additional $1.85 million for the city to replace damaged concrete slabs on roads, focusing primarily on the Ellet and Goodyear Heights neighborhoods.

Crews have already begun repaving streets on the list. To see if your street is on the list, CLICK HERE.