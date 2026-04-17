Civil rights lawsuit filed in Frank Tyson death

A lawsuit was filed in Canton seeking $13 million in damages for the death of Frank Tyson.

Tyson died in April 2024 in Canton Police custody.

Canton community remembers 1-year anniversary death of Frank Tyson

RELATED: 'This should be known:' Canton Community remembers 1-year anniversary death of Frank Tyson

Body camera video showed a struggle during the arrest, when one officer placed a knee on Tyson's back.

Tyson told officers seven times that he couldn't breathe, and seven minutes passed before officers realized that something was wrong.

Two officers have pleaded not guilty to reckless homicide in the case.

