Driver dies, passenger injured after fiery crash on Romig Road in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — A driver died and a passenger was injured after a truck crashed into a tree and caught fire Tuesday night in Akron, according to the Akron Police Department.

Officers responded at approximately 8 p.m. to a crash in the 2500 block of Romig Road in Akron.

A Ford Ranger crashed into a tree near a parking lot, police said.

According to police, nearby residents managed to pull the passenger, a 35-year-old male, from the vehicle before it caught fire.

After the Akron Fire Department extinguished the fire, they found the driver, later identified as a 32-year-old man, dead and severely burned.

Detectives are working to determine the circumstances that led up to the crash and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 330-375-2490.

The medical examiner will conduct an autopsy. An update will be provided once positive identification has been made and next-of-kin has been notified.

