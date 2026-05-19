Ex-Archbishop Hoban teacher gets 8 years in prison for abusing 2 students

AKRON, Ohio — A former Archbishop Hoban teacher was sentenced Tuesday to nearly a decade in prison for sexually assaulting a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old student.

According to the Summit County Prosecutor's Office, the defendant, 37-year-old Chad Kendall, was given eight years in prison.

He previously pleaded guilty to six counts of sexual battery, all third-degree felonies.

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When Kendall is released from prison, he will be required to register as a Tier III sex offender and must register with the local sheriff every 90 days for the rest of his life.

“Chad Kendall took advantage of his position as an educator, caregiver, and trusted adult. He exploited the vulnerability and trust of his students, and it is thanks to the courage of the young girls who came forward that he was stopped from doing so again,” said Elliot Prosecutor Kolkovich.

Prosecutors said that between 2022 and 2025, Kendall "groomed and engaged in an unlawful sexual relationship with a student at Archbishop Hoban High School."

During that time, Kendall began grooming a second, younger student, the prosecutor's office said. The students later learned of each other and became aware that he used similar tactics on them by threatening them and telling them he would kill himself if they told anyone what happened.

The students reported what happened to the school, prosecutors said.