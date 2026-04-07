Ex-Archbishop Hoban teacher pleads guilty to sexual assault charges

AKRON, Ohio — A 37-year-old Akron man who previously worked at Archbishop Hoban High School pleaded guilty Tuesday morning to sexually abusing two students.

The former teacher, Chad Kendall, pleaded guilty to six counts of sexual battery, all third-degree felonies.

The Summit County Prosecutor's Office said that between 2022 and 2025, Kendall "groomed and engaged in an unlawful sexual relationship with a student at Archbishop Hoban High School."

During that time, Kendall began grooming a second, younger student, the prosecutor's office said. The students later learned of each other and that he used similar tactics on them by threatening them and telling them he would kill himself if they told anyone what happened.

The two students then reported the abuse to the school.

“Students should be safe at school. They should be able to trust their teachers. Exploiting that trust to groom, manipulate, and abuse young students is despicable,” said Prosecutor Elliot Kolkovich. “I am incredibly proud of these two girls for coming forward about the abuse they sustained from this man. Their courage has protected countless others from suffering the same fate.”

Attorneys and Kendall agreed to an 8-year prison sentence as part of his plea. He will be officially sentenced on May 19.