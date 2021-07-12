Family and friends remember 13-year-old Omarion Baker who drowned in Lake Erie

CANTON, Ohio — Family and friends gathered Sunday to remember 13-year-old Omarion Baker after he drowned at Villa Angela Beach last week.

Friends of Omarion say he was a talented athlete and a loyal friend.

His mother, Shirley Wymes, was emotional as she reflected on her teen son’s life cut short.

“His dream was to become a football player, to play for the Steelers. Omarion loved his friends, his teachers, family. Omarion.. he was very creative,” she said.

Omarion was pulled from Lake Erie after going underwater while he was swimming at Villa Angela Beach on July 5.

The Canton Local School District is offering resources to grieving students and staff following the boy’s death.

