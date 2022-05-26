Father, son arrested for fatal shooting of 15-year-old Akron boy

AKRON, Ohio — A father and son have been arrested for their connection to the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy in Akron.

Jerry Davis, 15, was found with a gunshot wound to the chest outside a home in the 1000 block of Biruta Street at 5:37 p.m. Tuesday.

According to U.S. Marshals, 19-year-old D’Lawrence Scott got into a verbal altercation with a female associate at the home Tuesday and Davis stepped in to defend her after the altercation became physical.

Marshals said Scott then allegedly got a gun from a car parked outside, returned to the home and shot and killed Davis.

His father, Lawrence Scott Jr., was allegedly the getaway driver after the fatal shooting.

The pair was arrested in a vehicle near the intersection of East 79th Street and Kinsman Road in Cleveland after seeing the two leave a residence on E. 147th Street on Thursday.

Marshals said D’Lawrence Scott will be charged with aggravated murder and Lawrence Scott Jr. will be charged with obstruction of justice.

