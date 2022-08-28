Watch Now
Firefighter, three others injured in early morning Canton house fire

Posted at 10:14 AM, Aug 28, 2022
CANTON, Ohio  — A firefighter and three others were transported to the hospital early Sunday morning after a house fire in Canton.

The fire happened around 3:45 a.m. in the 1000 block of 14th Street NW.

According to officials, the fire could be seen coming from the first floor of the back of the house.

Crews searched for victims while extinguishing the fire.

One man was in cardiac arrest when he was pulled from the fire and transported to Aultman Hospital, officials said.

Officials said a second man was transported to Aultman Hospital with burns and smoke inhalation injuries.

A woman was unconscious but breathing when she was transported to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital.

A firefighter is being evaluated for minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

