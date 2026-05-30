Firefighters battle flames at an Akron commercial building; residents asked to avoid area

Akron Fire crews battled flames at a commercial building on Thornton Street Saturday morning.

The department responded to 554 W. Thornton St. after heavy black smoke was reported in the area, Akron Fire said.

Upon arrival, crews found fire and smoke coming through the building's roof. Akron Fire said the flames were quickly under control.

There are no reported injuries at this time, Akron Fire said.

Crews are still on the scene, and residents are asked to avoid the area until further notice.

The cause is under investigation.