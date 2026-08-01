Free summer dance festival brings world-class performances to Akron parks

AKRON, Ohio — One of Akron's longest-running summer traditions is back for its 52nd season, bringing free professional dance performances to neighborhood parks across the city.

The Heinz Poll Summer Dance Festival transforms local parks into outdoor theaters, giving families the chance to experience professional dance performances under the stars at no cost. Each weekend, the festival builds a stage in a different park before packing it up and moving to the next location.

On July 31 and Aug. 1, the Dayton Contemporary Dance Company will perform at Goodyear Heights Metro Park. On Aug. 7 and 8, Inlet Dance Theatre will take the stage at Firestone Park.

Festival Director Jane Startzman said the event was created to make high-quality dance accessible to everyone.

"There are many families, many people that are unable to afford to bring even themselves, let alone family or children, to a theater to see this caliber of dancing," Startzman said. "And you're seeing it under the stars on a beautiful summer night, so you add that experience to it, people love it."

Performances begin at 8:45 p.m. Before each show, the Dance Institute at The University of Akron hosts a free interactive children's program at 7:45 p.m., giving young attendees the opportunity to get on stage and experience dance firsthand.

Families are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets, picnic dinners and even their dogs to enjoy an evening of free entertainment in Akron's parks.

The City of Akron sponsors the Heinz Poll Summer Dance Festival, receiving major support from generous funders and sponsors, including but not limited to the founding and sustaining sponsor, Akron Community Foundation, along with support from Peg’s Foundation, the Ohio Arts Council, the Musson Foundation and the Akron Civic Theatre.