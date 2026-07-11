From Akron to Taylor Swift’s wedding: Local art studio's creation gifted to the newlyweds

AKRON, Ohio — Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tied the knot in a private ceremony at Madison Square Garden last weekend. Now, fans can own one of the same wedding gifts given to the newlyweds while supporting a longtime Akron business.

Don Drumm Studios in Akron said a customer recently stopped by the shop to purchase its pewter ornament called “The Wedding Couple.” The customer requested a gift note that read, “For Travis and Taylor,” leaving employees wondering who the gift was actually for.

Those suspicions were later confirmed when the studio learned the customer was a friend of the newly married couple.

The ornament wasn’t the only local gift making its way to the superstar couple. The wedding guest also purchased musical instrument measuring spoons and a casserole dish from Don Drumm Studios for the stars.

Don Drumm Studios The wedding guest also purchased these fitting musical instrument measuring spoons for Taylor Swift's nuptials.

The moment was especially meaningful for Don Drumm Studios' pewter manager, Jessica Shumski, who is both a fan of Swift and the employee who helped prepare the gift.

"To be a part of the happiest day of her life, just in a small way, to wrap a gift for her — just to bring her that tiny bit of happiness back, that she's created for so many people, it just means so much," said Shumski.

"The Wedding Couple" was created by Leandra Drumm, the daughter of Don and Lisa Drumm and the owner of Don Drumm Studios. It retails for $24.

Don Drumm Studios "The Wedding Couple" ornament created by Leandra Drumm is also a sweet nod to the memorable moment when Kelce joined his pop-star wife on stage wearing a top hat during her London leg of the "Eras Tour."

Drumm said, "What we thought was special about this is that they chose a local gallery. We are a family-owned business. We are actually celebrating our 55th anniversary this year. My father is 91, still practicing his art, but each one of those items had a meaning to the customer that related to Travis and Taylor."