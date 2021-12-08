Goodwill stores and donation centers in Cleveland, Akron and Canton area closed Wednesday due to threats

CANTON, Ohio — Goodwill Industries of Greater Cleveland & East Central Ohio (GIGCECO) is closing its stores and donation centers Wednesday after Goodwill officials received several threats from an unknown individual that were sent to three different Stark County locations Tuesday.

Since receiving the threats, Goodwill closed Canton, Cleveland and Akron area stores Tuesday and will keep all stores and donation centers closed Wednesday while law enforcement investigates the threats.

A spokesperson for Goodwill said two anonymous phone calls and two emails were received at three different Stark County locations on Tuesday.

GIGCECO operates 22 retail stores and five stand-alone donation centers throughout a 10-county territory in Ohio and West Virginia.

The neighboring Goodwill system in Akron also decided to close its doors Wednesday.

“This is an extremely difficult decision that our organization has made, but one that we feel is in the best interest of our team members and the community,” said President and CEO Anne Richards. “We appreciate the public’s understanding as we navigate this challenging situation.”

The Ken Weber Community Campus at Goodwill, home to its headquarters, will remain open with heightened security from Goodwill security officers and the Canton City Police Department.

Goodwill said staff who were scheduled to work Wednesday will be compensated for time missed.

