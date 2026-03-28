Help make Akron shine: spring cleanup days are coming

AKRON — Spring is in the air, and Akron is calling on residents to help make the city shine.

Keep Akron Beautiful is hosting its annual "Clean Up Akron Month" this April. This year, the event is part of Keep America Beautiful's Greatest American Cleanup, the nation’s largest community improvement program.

"We have three really great opportunities for people to get together. April 11, April 25, and May 9, we are hosting community cleanups where everybody can come together and pick up the trash in their city," said Emma Segedy, with Keep Akron Beautiful.

Each of these community cleanup events partners with an Akron City Council member.

Here are the details for each event:

Ward 3 Cleanup with Council President Margo Sommerville

Saturday, April 11, 2026, from 8:30-11:30 a.m.

Check-in begins at 8 a.m.

Akron Urban League

440 Vernon Odom Blvd., Akron, OH 44307

Ward 9 Cleanup with Councilwoman Tina Boyes

Saturday, April 25, 2026, from 8:30-11:30 a.m.

Check-in begins at 8 a.m.

Prentiss Park

2043 East Ave., Akron, OH 44314

Ward 2 Cleanup with Councilman Phil Lombardo

Saturday, May 9, 2026 from 8:30-11:30 a.m.

Check-in begins at 8 a.m.

Patterson Park Community Center

800 Patterson Ave., Akron, OH 44310

"Refreshments will be served, and all the materials you need to clean up will be provided on-site by Keep Akron Beautiful. "We also have a really fun thing where we give free Akron Zoo tickets away to everyone who participates in a cleanup," said Segedy.

If you can't make one of these Saturday morning clean-up events, you can host one with a group, or on your own, at any time. Keep Akron Beautiful provides the supplies for your own cleanup as well. To register for a Saturday event or set up your own cleanup, click here.

These events are more than just picking up trash; they’re a chance for neighbors to connect, take pride in their community, and for folks to log community service hours for work or school. Keep Akron Beautiful said it will sign off on volunteer hours.

"When you're driving through the city, and you see so much trash, it is just sad. So when you go out there and pick it up, it's creating a greener environment, it's creating a cleaner environment, it's creating a safer environment," said Segedy.