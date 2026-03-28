House Three Thirty celebrates '330 Day' in Akron

AKRON — House Three Thirty is celebrating all things Akron on Saturday, March 28! The totally free event is taking over the community hub, showcasing everything that makes Akron feel like home.

Doors open at 9 a.m. and the fun runs until 5 p.m. House Three Thirty is located at 532 West Market Street, Akron, OH 44303.

Visitors can enjoy live music, art classes, circus performances, a relaxing sound bath, face painting, and more.

This year, for the first time, House Three Thirty is debuting a Mini Market featuring hyperlocal vendors, including makers of Akron-inspired products, giving everyone the chance to shop small and support local businesses.

Starbucks, The Sweet Shop, The Retail Shop, and other spaces will also be open, making this a day to explore, connect, and celebrate.

On April 1, the all-new restaurant "Buckets" opens inside House Three Thirty, featuring comfort food, a full bar, and a kids' menu in a fun atmosphere.