'It is unacceptable' — 7-year-old shot in Akron field after pee-wee football game; police search for shooter

AKRON, Ohio — Gunfire erupted near a field as kids were playing pee-wee football Sunday afternoon, leaving two people shot, including a 7-year-old who was hit in the chest.

The shooting happened at Akron's Lane Field at around 4 p.m. as the area was crowded with kids and parents. The 7-year-old had just finished playing his football game when he was shot near the playground at the field.

Residents nearby are fed up with the violence and the police chief, who is calling on the community to provide answers and come together now.

"We need police down at Lane Field,” stated a caller in one of many 911 calls that came flooding into Akron’s dispatch center. “They're shooting down here. I think somebody got shot."

Witnesses saw a 19-year-old man get shot in the hip and a 7-year-old boy — a second grader — get shot in the chest.

"It's a kid's game. It's a juvenile's game. They're carrying the little kid. They're running with him,” a 911 caller said.

As police raced to the scene, the boy was taken to a hospital, and the person who fired the shots ran away.

“So we think it happened over here by the jungle gym,” said Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett. “The results are a 7-year-old is fighting for his life in the hospital."

Mylett said he stayed and the hospital and prayed with the family Sunday night.

Police say the boy underwent surgery and will need more surgeries.

“To see that little boy in that big bed with the trauma that was done to his being — it's just, we use words, it's unacceptable. It is unacceptable."

Adding to the outrage is the fact that witnesses told police that another child, between the ages of 11 and 15, appeared to be the shooter.

Police are trying to figure out if there was a second shooter. So far, no one has been charged.

“We have some good witnesses that gave us good information,” Mylett said. “We're following leads. I don't want to get into that aspect."

Ashley York said her 13-year-old son went to the field to watch pee-wee football games, heard the gunfire and ran home.

“He actually told me about a 7-year-old getting shot, and he said that somebody was shooting at a football game,” York said.

Crystal Williams is part of a different pee-wee football league that also plays at Lane Field. She said the community needs to take action to keep kids safe.

“We need to bridge that gap. If we don't stand up now for our kids, who knows what's gonna happen next?” Williams said.

Following the terrifying shooting, Mylett is calling on community and faith-based leaders, as well as parents, to come together.

“We're fighting for the safety and well-being, the physical safety of our children. Parents need to know what their children are doing,” he said.

