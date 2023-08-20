Teen, child injured in Akron shooting Sunday afternoon

The Akron Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon and injured two people.

Police responded to a shooting on the 600 block of Vernon Odom Boulevard around 4 p.m., where a 7-year-old and a 19-year-old were shot, authorities said.

The 7-year-old was transported to a hospital and underwent surgery. He is in serious but stable condition and will require additional surgeries for his injuries, police said.

The 19-year-old was struck in the leg and had non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or call Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.

