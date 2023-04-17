WATCH: Attorney General Yost announces update in Jayland Walker police shooting case

UPDATE: Grand jury declines to indict Akron police officers for Jayland Walker shooting

—

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is expected to announce an update on the Jayland Walker police shooting case on Monday afternoon at 3:30 p.m.

A grand jury has been hearing the case on whether or not to indict the Akron Police officers involved in the fatal police shooting of Jayland Walker that happened on June 27, 2022. A decision from the grand jury is expected any time.

Watch Yost's news conference live in the video player below:

News 5 livestream event

CLICK HERE to read New 5's continuing coverage of Walker's death.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.