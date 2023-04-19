5:30PM: Jayland Walker's family, demonstrators to gather at Hawkins Plaza to protest grand jury decision

AKRON, Ohio — Members of Jayland Walker's family is inviting residents out to Hawkins Plaza at 5:30 p.m. tonight for a third day of protests against the grand jury's decision not to indict the eight Akron Police officers involved in Walker's shooting death last June.

Watch a livestream from the protest below:

Wednesday will mark the third day of protests in Akron since the announcement of the grand jury's decision Monday.

