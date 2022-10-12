Akron councilwoman told police chief bringing back 8 officers involved in Walker's shooting not good idea

AKRON, Ohio — One Akron city council member believes bringing back the eight officers involved in the Jayland Walker shooting was not the right move.

Councilwoman Tara Mosley is well aware of the police shortage and says it shows on the streets.

“I knew there was a conversation about bringing them back because of staffing issues,” said Mosley.

Mosley said she let Akron Chief Steve Mylett know how she felt about his decision.

The officers are not in uniform and are taking reports over the phone at the department.

“I was honest with him that I just didn't think it was a good idea,” said Mosley.

Mosley says it’s about perception.

“I think for many of us, it gives the perception that the investigation is over and I think that’s where most of the disappointment is coming from,” said Mosley.

Police say the department is down nearly 50 officers, including 13 since the deadly shooting June 27.

Mylett considers the police staffing levels a crisis and said Tuesday he made the decision to avoid cutting services by dismantling units in the department.

“I didn’t take this decision lightly, and I think this decision is in the best interest of the citizens and business of Akron,” said Mylett.

Mylett said this gives him a stop gap to allow 20 officers to get through the FTO or Field Training Program.

“I understand the staffing shortages, I get that,” said Mosley.

Mosley is oversees Akron’s 5th Ward and is also council’s Public Safety Committee vice chair.

“In some areas you can feel there’s a cutback in some services just on response time when you talk about a city that has had an influx of gun violence you hear shots fired all the time to the point where residents aren’t even calling anymore and that concerns me,” said Mosley.

Mosley says she made suggestions to the chief to help with the staffing shortages.

“I just wish we would have thought of other alternatives while we wait and see, maybe bringing in some reserve officers or maybe offering incentives for the officers who had reached retirement,” said Mosley.

Police say they use reserve officers in other roles now.

But there are some challenges with new programming and computers officers use.

“This is not unprecedented; it has been routine in this police department before the case is submitted to the grand jury that we do return officers back to work,” said Mylett.

News 5 asked Mosley if she had a message to the community.

“Our tax dollars pay for the city to function so let’s keep that in mind any decisions we make from today and moving forward,” she said.

Mosley said she is aware morale is low in the police department like the chief said.

She says having these officers back doesn’t help and only adds to the stress.

