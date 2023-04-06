Akron relaunches website to convey 'critical information' ahead of grand jury deciding Jayland Walker case

A grand jury is expected to be seated early next week to determine if charges will be filed against eight officers involved in the shooting death of Jayland Walker. In anticipation of that, the city has relaunched a website that will provide residents with information about a variety of topics, including mental health resources, road closures and news releases.

Specifically, the website will have the following resources available:



Grand Jury Explanation and Information

Mental Health Resources

Information on Upcoming Demonstration Zone

Real-Time Road Closure Information

Press Conference(s) and Releases

Critical, Real-Time Downtown Safety Updates

Social Media Links

Akron Police Department Transparency Hub

The city said it will continue to update the website over time.

"The City of Akron has been preparing for the grand jury results since last summer," said Chief Communications Officer Stephanie Marsh. "The most important part of our preparation has been building relationships with our community members and establishing better lines of communication. Over the last few weeks, we’ve attended dozens of community meetings to help explain the grand jury process with residents, business owners, local leaders, and beyond. We are committed at every step of the way to transparently provide critical safety information and resources to our residents and this website will be a helpful tool in that regard."

On Friday, the city will hold a livestream where the grand jury process will be further explained. Chief City Prosecutor Craig Morgan will be available to answer questions. The stream will be held on the city's Facebook page.

